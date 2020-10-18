Former Omahans are the 'Takeout Twins' on the Food Network Kitchen app

“The way we approach the show and the way we approach recipes, it’s not about making the most authentic, it’s about making it approachable for the average home cook,” said Ezra, who goes by “Ez.”

The identical twins cooked as kids with their parents, Amy Nachman and Alan Potash, when Mom and Dad were home. Both parents traveled internationally for work.

“When they came home, we didn’t want a key chain or a T-shirt, we wanted any taste of the food from the country they were traveling in,” Ez said. “Growing up in Omaha, that was our way of getting a taste of what the world had to offer.”

They do remember some favorite restaurants across Omaha, however, including Stella’s in Bellevue, Dario’s and the late Dundee Dell in the Dundee-Memorial Park neighborhood, the Mexican restaurants in South Omaha and the Vietnamese Asian Restaurant on South 72nd Street.

They said they continued to cultivate and refine their culinary chops after they graduated from Westside High School and moved to New York, where Dee studied trumpet at the State University of New York-Purchase and Ez studied bass trombone at the Manhattan School of Music.