Founder's grandson plans to reopen Piccolo Pete's on Papillion's main street

Rannells reached out to Sheehan about leasing the space for a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

“We have had his food truck out to the Twisted Vine over the years and people seem to enjoy it,” Rannells said.

There’s patio space behind the building, and the two plan to create an additional dining and drinking area for both businesses.

That won’t take place until after the remodel is finished. Rannells said it’s taking a while because that storefront used to be an office and it needs extensive work.

The new restaurateur is being patient and deliberate.

“I just want to do it right,” Sheehan said.

He has dreamed of reviving Piccolo Pete’s since before the original folded. He launched the food truck hoping to raise enough revenue to prevent the eatery’s closure. When that didn’t pan out, he began thinking about a new location.

The overture from Rannells came at the right time.

“I have always believed my grandmother is my guardian angel and the location found me,” Sheehan said. “Nana was looking after me because it turned out to be really good. That location is prime. The city of Papillion is growing.”