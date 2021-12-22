Free chips and salsa for dine-in patrons at The Hoppy Taco

Everyone who dines in at The Hoppy Taco in Dundee will get a free serving of salsa and chips though March 1.

The restaurant, at 5003 Underwood Ave., is known for its any-way-you-want them tacos, plus beer and cocktail bars.

Taco varieties include barbacoa, shrimp and brisket in addition to ground beef. You also can get a flight of the eatery’s various sauces.

Hoppy Taco is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. It’s closed on Sundays.

