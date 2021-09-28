 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free coffee? It's a thing at some Omaha area shops on National Coffee Day
0 comments

Free coffee? It's a thing at some Omaha area shops on National Coffee Day

Check out the creative twists on coffee flights from Zen Coffee Co.

Wednesday is for the beans. Literally.

092921-owh-new-coffeeday-p1

Wednesday is National Coffee Day.

It’s National Coffee Day and some Omaha-area shops are offering specials:

» If you have the Scooters app on your phone, you can get a free cup of coffee all day Wednesday at all Omaha locations. And if you don’t have the app, you can download it from the App Store or at Google Play. Get more info at scooters.com.

» If you take a clean reusable cup to Starbucks, you’ll get a free Pike Place brew. Find the largest cup you can, because the offer is good for up to 20 ounces. There’s a limit of one per customer. Find the nearest outlet at starbucks.com/store-locator.

» If you join the Krispy Kreme Sweet Rewards program, you'll get more than free coffee on Wednesday. You'll also get a free doughnut, and you can choose the variety. Sign up at krispykreme.com.

— If you know about a shop with a National Coffee Day special, email elizabeth.freeman@owh.com

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Doja Cat drops beauty collection

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert