Free coffee? It's a thing at some Omaha area shops on National Coffee Day

Wednesday is for the beans. Literally.

It’s National Coffee Day and some Omaha-area shops are offering specials:

» If you have the Scooters app on your phone, you can get a free cup of coffee all day Wednesday at all Omaha locations. And if you don’t have the app, you can download it from the App Store or at Google Play. Get more info at scooters.com.

» If you take a clean reusable cup to Starbucks, you’ll get a free Pike Place brew. Find the largest cup you can, because the offer is good for up to 20 ounces. There’s a limit of one per customer. Find the nearest outlet at starbucks.com/store-locator.

» If you join the Krispy Kreme Sweet Rewards program, you'll get more than free coffee on Wednesday. You'll also get a free doughnut, and you can choose the variety. Sign up at krispykreme.com.

— If you know about a shop with a National Coffee Day special, email elizabeth.freeman@owh.com

