French-Asian bakery is coming to central Omaha

Tous les Jours, a bakery chain with more than 70 stores in the United States, is opening an Omaha outlet.

A “coming soon” sign is on a space at 7538 Dodge St., next to Charleston’s restaurant.

The shop sells more than 300 kinds of baked goods, including breads such as milk pillow and taro buttercream, cakes such as Earl Gray latte and strawberry cream and sandwiches such as chicken salad and beef rib. It also has coffee and other drinks and several varieties of macarons.

The chain, founded in 2004, also has more than 1,650 stores worldwide.

Visit tljus.com for a complete menu.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

