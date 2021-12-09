 Skip to main content
French bakery chain seeks franchisees in Omaha area
French bakery chain seeks franchisees in Omaha area

Paris Baguette, a 4,000-store global bakery and café franchise, wants to move into the Omaha area.

The franchise is looking for franchisees to open one or two locations in the region in the near future.

“We believe the Omaha market is filled with potential,” said Mark Mele, the company’s chief development officer.

It has almost 100 locations in the United States and has committed to expand that number to 1,000 by 2030. It opened more than 15 U.S. locations last year.

“We offer flexible footprints along with a sharply focused menu,” Mele said. “This allows our stores to go into a variety of locations and serve our customers in a way that suits them best.”

For franchising information, go to parisbaguette.com/franchising.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

