From participant to provider: Former Girls Inc. kid offers lunches for event

A year or so ago, Allah — who had been in manufacturing and is also an entrepreneur — was looking for something new.

“He was realizing that he was interested in providing good food,” Spivey said. “He had gone to culinary arts school, and he loves creating food and creating an experience.”

They launched Best Burger in April in a strip mall near 30th Street and Forest Lawn Drive. They had been working on it for about a year and decided to open despite the pandemic because of the time and money they had invested.

“In our community, there is high food insecurity, so our brand is about being able to provide high-quality ingredients,” Spivey said.

Their burgers are made with black Angus beef. They also make their own vegan patties and use organic vegetables.

Spivey said it has been a challenge to operate during the pandemic because they had to change the way they serve to protect patrons and staff. Potential diners also have less disposable income. But the couple are persevering.

“We are thankful for the customers we have and for their emphasis on local and Black-owned businesses,” she said.