From participant to provider: Former Girls Inc. kid offers lunches for event
As a kid, Omahan Ashlei Spivey benefited from programs at Girls Inc., an organization designed to mentor and empower young women.

She became the group’s first youth president after competing with other candidates in a campaign for the office.

Now, with her business and life partner, Universal Allah, she owns a North Omaha restaurant that is providing takeout meals for people who have signed up to view a virtual Girls Inc. fundraiser on Monday.

The event, Lunch for the Girls, is usually held at a large downtown venue, but the coronavirus prevented that this year.

Instead, two restaurants, the couple’s Best Burger and Gladys Harrison’s Big Mama’s Kitchen, are offering pickup food so participants don’t have to miss out on the lunch aspect of the event. You can order online until midnight Sunday.

For Spivey, that’s infused with meaning.

In addition to her election as president, she won an award at Girls Inc. and made friendships that are thriving today.

After graduating from North High School, she earned a degree from Jackson State University in Mississippi and came home, where she became what she calls “a serial entrepreneur.”

Universal Allah and Ashlei Spivey

Universal Allah and Ashlei Spivey own Best Burger near 30th Street and Forest Lawn Drive. They will provide takeout meals for those attending the virtual Girls Inc. fundraiser on Monday. Spivey was the group’s first youth president.

A year or so ago, Allah — who had been in manufacturing and is also an entrepreneur — was looking for something new.

“He was realizing that he was interested in providing good food,” Spivey said. “He had gone to culinary arts school, and he loves creating food and creating an experience.”

They launched Best Burger in April in a strip mall near 30th Street and Forest Lawn Drive. They had been working on it for about a year and decided to open despite the pandemic because of the time and money they had invested.

“In our community, there is high food insecurity, so our brand is about being able to provide high-quality ingredients,” Spivey said.

Their burgers are made with black Angus beef. They also make their own vegan patties and use organic vegetables.

Spivey said it has been a challenge to operate during the pandemic because they had to change the way they serve to protect patrons and staff. Potential diners also have less disposable income. But the couple are persevering.

“We are thankful for the customers we have and for their emphasis on local and Black-owned businesses,” she said.

They’re also coming up with new ways to be sustainable. They plan to sell their custom blend of seasoning, along with holiday gift packs.

She credits Allah for his vision and his hard work both at the restaurant and as her life partner.

And, she said, “we have strong, dynamic and thoughtful people around us both personally and professionally.”

best burger

Best Burger uses black Angus beef and organic vegetables on its burgers.

Allah is the only full-time employee at Best Burger. He employs five part-timers. The couple and their three kids live in the neighborhood, near Miller Park.

For the event, diners get a choice of two patty options, a side and a drink. You can pay online to keep contact to a minimum. Part of the proceeds go to Girls Inc. and part to Best Burger to cover costs.

This is the 20th year for Lunch for the Girls. Spivey, 34, attended as an adult last year when the speaker was Georgia lawyer and politician Stacey Abrams.

Spivey said it was inspiring to see Abrams at the time and it resonated with her again this year as Abrams fought for Black voters in the presidential election.

“I am excited that our business is able to support this kind of community event,” she said.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

