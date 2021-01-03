From twisted carols to toppling cakes: Omaha restaurants make the best memories

It was a festive company Christmas gathering in the lovely party room at a fine-dining restaurant in Omaha.

Guests were enjoying cocktails and conversation. But small talk had big competition from Christmas carols that sounded like they were being broadcast from the bowels of hell.

Ho, ho, huh?

The Santa celebration went south when we realized that at least one of the large speakers in the room was shot. It loudly distorted the bass and obliterated the Muzak melodies.

It was absurd enough to be funny, and, 30 years later, we still bring up those tortured carols at the holidays.

Like that crazy Christmas, many of our best memories — humorous, touching and embarrassing — happen at restaurants. That seems to be especially true if they involve places we’ve loved and lost.

We recently wrote about the Omaha Public Library’s new collection of old restaurant menus and invited readers to share their dining tales. Here are a few favorites, edited for brevity and clarity.

Wedding cake blues

Scott Hinckley of Omaha was witness to a wedding cake catastrophe at the old Churchill’s restaurant near 65th and Center Streets.