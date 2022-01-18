Gather in the Old Market launches takeout operation

Takeout now is available Sunday through Thursday at Gather, 1108 Howard St. in the Old Market.
The menu includes signature items such as the restaurant’s Brussels sprouts, pork buns, truffle pasta, fried chicken and salads made with greens grown in its hydroponic basement garden.
From 5 to 6 p.m., you can have a happy-hour drink while you’re waiting for your food. There are a couple of 15-minute parking spots across from Gather for pickup orders.
A link to the takeout menu is at gather-omaha.com.
