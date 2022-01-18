 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gather in the Old Market launches takeout operation
Takeout now is available Sunday through Thursday at Gather, 1108 Howard St. in the Old Market.

The menu includes signature items such as the restaurant’s Brussels sprouts, pork buns, truffle pasta, fried chicken and salads made with greens grown in its hydroponic basement garden.

From 5 to 6 p.m., you can have a happy-hour drink while you’re waiting for your food. There are a couple of 15-minute parking spots across from Gather for pickup orders.

A link to the takeout menu is at gather-omaha.com.

Betsie Freeman's favorite food business stories of 2021

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

