Gather, Old Market's newest restaurant, has a basement-garden-to-table philosophy

Swain’s sister, Heather, is the farm manager. Both grew up in Omaha.

She has been interested in organic gardening since she was 19 and loves to eat what she grows, especially arugula.

“I could eat it forever,” she said of the spicy herb. “My dad makes fun: ‘Are you gonna put it in your cereal?’”

Her domain currently includes two long rows of growing towers, each with multiple plants popping out of holes. Another two rows will be added soon, giving the basement farm the equivalent of 372 acres, Heather Swain said.

The towers each are connected to a water-filled base and surrounded by vertical LED light bars.

The lights, she said, “are as good as sunshine, and here it’s a controlled environment, clean and stable.”

She doesn’t start anything from seed, instead using cuttings and germinating them in a room separate from the farm so they don’t harm their growing siblings.

Graeme Swain said he has been working with consultants and student interns from Creighton University, the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Metropolitan Community College on the farm’s design and operation.