Get a Halloween-inspired charge out of these Frankenstein bars

There are so many cute Halloween-themed treats that are relatively simple to make. These are an easy-to-decorate Rice Krispies bar which are always a crowd favorite.

Frankenstein Rice Krispies Bars

4 tablespoons butter

10 ounce package marshmallows

6 cups puffed rice cereal

Green food coloring

Candy eyes

Dark chocolate candy melts

Brown candy sprinkles

Mini marshmallows

Toothpicks

Optional, silver luster dust

Piping bag with small round tip

1. In large saucepan melt butter over low heat. Add marshmallows and stir until completely melted. Remove from heat. Add in green food coloring

2. Add puffed rice cereal. Stir until well coated.

3. Using buttered spatula or wax paper evenly press mixture into 9-by-13-inch pan coated with cooking spray. Cool.

4. Cut into roughly 2-by-3-inch rectangles.

5. In a double boiler, melt the dark chocolate candy melts.

6. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

7. Dip the top ¼ of the rectangle into the melted chocolate. Use a spatula to scrap off any extra from the back and to feather out the front a little to look like hair. Put on parchment paper. Sprinkle with brown candy sprinkles.

8. Using a toothpick, add a drop of warmed candy melt to the back of candy eyes and place two on the Rice Krispies bar.

9. Once all rectangles are dipped and eyes attached, put the rest of the melted chocolate into a piping bag with a small round tip (you can also use a sandwich-sized zip-top bag and cut a tiny hole in the corner). Pipe a mouth and stiches on Frankenstein’s forehead.

10. Cut toothpicks in half. Add mini marshmallow to the non-pointy end. Holding toothpick, roll the marshmallow in silver luster dust, if using. Use the back of a spoon to push the marshmallow into the “neck” of Frankenstein. Repeat with the rest of the marshmallows.

Note: Other options for the bolts in Frankenstein’s neck are black licorice nubs or mini peanut butter cups.