Get in the queue: Chippy's Omaha, a new British store, is drawing crowds

When Glenn Greet moved here five years ago, he discovered something disturbing: It was hard to find his favorite foods and other products from the British Isles.

He missed Heinz baked beans. Black pudding. Pasties. Bakewell tarts. The Union Jack flag.

Omaha — and Nebraska, for that matter — had no store specializing in all things British. There had been one in Bellevue, but it was long gone.

In 2016, he said, the closest British store was in a neighboring state.

“We had to drive all the way to Lawrence, Kansas,” he said, three hours one way.

He decided that Omahans needed a British bakery and gift shop. And he decided that they needed it in the middle of a pandemic.

That store, Chippy’s Omaha, opened the day before Easter. And apparently we’ve decided that he was right.

On opening day, about 400 people stood in line, some for 90 minutes, and the store recorded almost 300 transactions.

Greet bought a big pallet of Cadbury chocolate for Easter, thinking that it would sell well because it was the day before the holiday.