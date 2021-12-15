Gingerbread house classes for kids and adults

The pastry chef from Attitude on Food catering company will teach two gingerbread house workshops next weekend, one for kids and one for adults.

The classes are Sunday at Cafe Postale near 10th and Pierce Streets. Kids can come at 11 a.m. and adults at 2 p.m.

Cocktails for adults and hot chocolate and cookies for everyone will be available. Tip for serious designers: Stick to the cocoa.

Tickets include a gingerbread house kit and refreshments. They are $29 for kids and $39 for adults at eventbrite.com. Space is limited.

