Gingerbread house classes for kids and adults
While many might be decking the halls of their houses and homes, one woman is getting into the Christmas spirit by turning her office into a gingerbread house. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

The pastry chef from Attitude on Food catering company will teach two gingerbread house workshops next weekend, one for kids and one for adults.

The classes are Sunday at Cafe Postale near 10th and Pierce Streets. Kids can come at 11 a.m. and adults at 2 p.m.

Cocktails for adults and hot chocolate and cookies for everyone will be available. Tip for serious designers: Stick to the cocoa.

Tickets include a gingerbread house kit and refreshments. They are $29 for kids and $39 for adults at eventbrite.com. Space is limited.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

