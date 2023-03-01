Girl Scout Cookie Lattes are now available in singles and flights at Zen Coffee Co.

Four flavors — available for a limited time — are on the menu: PB Patty, with peanut butter and mocha; Thin Mint, green mint and mocha; Caramel Delight (Samoa) mocha, caramel and coconut; and Toast YAY, hazelnut, vanilla and cinnamon.

Each one is topped with a cookie and whipped cream, if you ask.

You can book flights by phone at two locations: Farnam Hill, 2504 Farnam St., 402-452-3085; and Tiffany Plaza, 2505 S. 133rd Plaza, 531-213-2724.

The Midtown location is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and the west store is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Zen also has a drive-thru location at 10309 Pacific St. in One Pacific Place. It’s open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Visit zencoffeecompany.com for more information.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023