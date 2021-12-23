Glacial Till launches hard cider variety

Blueberry pancake hard cider now is available at Glacial Till Cider House and Tasting Room in Ashland, Nebraska.
The cider, made in small batches, has 6.9% alcohol by volume and spent time in Willet bourbon barrels.
It’s not available on tap in the tasting room but it can be sampled as part of a cider flight.
You also can order it online at glacialtillvineyard.com/shop-cider for shipping.
