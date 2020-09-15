 Skip to main content
Glenwood, Iowa, pizza joint makes list of 101 best in U.S.
Pizza at a family-owned restaurant in Glenwood, Iowa, is on a new list of the 101 Best Pizzas in America.

Adriano’s Brick Oven is No. 99 on the rankings at thedailymeal.com, a popular food website. The entry says the restaurant makes its own dough and sauce and offers a variety of toppings — including pineapple, jalapeño and basil — so you can customize your own pie.

Glenwood, population 5,316, is about 25 miles south of Council Bluffs on Interstate 29. Most of the other entries on the list are from larger cities. Several are from New York and Chicago and their suburbs.

The website said the list was compiled by considering the expertise of staffers, Yelp entries, online review sites, local news coverage and suggestions from readers.

A review on the Adriano’s website said: “I live in Nebraska and heard about this pizza from a friend. … It was totally worth the drive.”

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

