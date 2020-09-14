Glenwood, Iowa, pizza joint makes list of the 101 best in the U.S.

Pizza at a family-owned restaurant in Glenwood, Iowa, is on a new list of the 101 Best Pizzas in America.
Adriano’s Brick Oven is No. 99 on the rankings at thedailymeal.com, a popular food website. The entry says the restaurant makes its own dough and sauce and offers a variety of toppings — including pineapple, jalapeno and basil — so you can customize your own pie.
Glenwood, population 5,316, is about 25 miles south of Council Bluffs on Interstate 29. Most of the other entries on the list are from larger cities. Several are from New York and Chicago and their suburbs.
The website said the list was compiled by considering the expertise of staffers, Yelp entries, online review sites, local news coverage and suggestions from readers.
A review on the Adriano’s website said: “I live in Nebraska and heard about this pizza from a friend. … It was totally worth the drive.”
Omaha's best pizza: 7 of the city's top pies
LIGHTHOUSE PIZZA: This locally owned spot is about to open a second location in the Capitol District. Try the house signature Sparky slice, topped with spicy sauce, cooling cream cheese and lots of meat, including a hefty amount of sausage and pepperoni. Full review.
VIRTUOSO: Upping the pizza game in Benson, this slice house takes care with its product. Each slice has just the right amount of acidic, house-made red sauce, a perfect sprinkling of cheese and, in every case, plenty of toppings, but not so much that the svelte crust becomes weighed down. Full review.
VIA FARINA: I dig this Little Italy spot for more than just its pizza — try the rigatoni! But a number of their pizzas are great, too. The Autumno, a white pie topped with winter squash, pancetta, grana padano, Monatasio, calabrian chili oil and Saba is excellent. Full review.
FRANK'S: I can't count the times I've been back to Frank's since I wrote this review in 2013. But I can remember the time I went with friends to tackle the restaurant's 30-inch "Big Joe." (Yeah, I managed not even one slice.) Full review.
This is just a small selection of the pizza joints we've reviewed during the past few years, plus a link to one of the best, most comprehensive Food Prowls we ever conducted.
NOLI'S PIZZERIA: I like Noli's enough to have reviewed it twice. The DiManzo is a neighborhood favorite. 2017 review.2015 review.
PIZZERIA DAVLO: One of the only deep dish houses in the city, and, in my opinion, the most legit. Full review.
