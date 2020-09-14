Glenwood, Iowa, pizza joint makes list of the 101 best in the U.S.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pizza at a family-owned restaurant in Glenwood, Iowa, is on a new list of the 101 Best Pizzas in America.

Adriano’s Brick Oven is No. 99 on the rankings at thedailymeal.com, a popular food website. The entry says the restaurant makes its own dough and sauce and offers a variety of toppings — including pineapple, jalapeno and basil — so you can customize your own pie.

Glenwood, population 5,316, is about 25 miles south of Council Bluffs on Interstate 29. Most of the other entries on the list are from larger cities. Several are from New York and Chicago and their suburbs.

The website said the list was compiled by considering the expertise of staffers, Yelp entries, online review sites, local news coverage and suggestions from readers.

A review on the Adriano’s website said: “I live in Nebraska and heard about this pizza from a friend. … It was totally worth the drive.”

