Go to La Festa Italiana for the food, stay for the fun

The 38th annual La Festa Italiana is Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Il Palazzo near 132nd and Fort Streets.
The menu for the event reads like a well-stocked Italian restaurant: mostaccioli and meatballs, pasta primavera with chicken, sausage and peppers, chicken Sicilian, salads, meatball sandwiches, pizza, shrimp scampi, deli items such as olives, fresh Italian fried dough, Italian ice cream, cannoli and other desserts.
Whew.
After all that food, you can dance to several bands, and play bocce ball. If you’re still thinking about food, there are Italian cooking demonstrations.
Admission is $5.50 in advance and $7 at the door. Food items range from $1 to $7,
It’s open from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 11 on Sunday. For more information, visit omahaitaly.com.
