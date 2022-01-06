 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Good news, fans: Mexican Pizza may be back
Good news, fans: Mexican Pizza may be back

Nettie's Fine Mexican Food has been serving a pepper infused chili skillfully crafted by one family for many years.

You can mark it as a maybe on your calendar: Mexican Pizza is said to be headed back to Taco Bell.

The popular menu item, canceled in November 2020, will return in April or May 2022, according to a post on mashed.com, which credited the info to a food blog.

It became a cult-like thing shortly after its introduction in 1985.

It was made with ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two “pizza shell” tostada, then covered with diced tomatoes, a three-cheese blend and spicy pizza sauce.

The rumor is that Taco Bell is elevating it this time around with new varieties including double cheesy, chorizo and bacon-ranch. There’s also talk of a dessert version.

It may also have customizable options: including choice of protein, various sauces and add-ons such as rice and jalapeños.

It will retail for $3.89, the website said.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

