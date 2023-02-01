Goose 120 restaurant opens in Omaha

Goose 120 is now open at 12051 Blondo St. in the former location of Rivera’s Mexican Food.

The new Italian eatery joins Stokin’ Goat, Twisted Fork, Stokes and Taxi’s under the umbrella of local food service company Restaurants Inc. The executive chef is Brian Howard and the chef de cuisine is Marcos Mata.

It has an extensive menu of small plates, flatbread, salad, sandwiches and entrees, with three desserts — tiramisu, hazelnut creme brulee and lemon tart — to cap things off.

Some of the more intriguing dishes include prosciutto wrapped asparagus; the Thundergoose salad, with butter and romaine lettuce, scallions, bacon, Spanish blue cheese, tomato and croutons; a garlic butter burger; and lobster gnocchi with English peas, apple-smoked bacon and a tomato tarragon cream sauce.

The restaurant also offers catering and has party rooms that can accommodate as few as 10 and as many as 44 guests.

Goose 120 is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.