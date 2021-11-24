Gorgeous gingerbread goodies sure to make holidays merry and bright

Forget about setting out a plate of a sugar cookies for Santa when he arrives at your house. Surprise him instead with a stunning gingerbread wonderland. Just make sure you still leave him a tall glass of milk!
Gingerbread Dough
• ⅓ cup light molasses
• 1 cup light brown sugar
• 14 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 2 tablespoons honey
• Zest of 1 lemon
• 4 teaspoons ground ginger
• 2 teaspoons cinnamon
• ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
• ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 4 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 large egg, lightly beaten
Directions:
1. In a large saucepan over medium heat, add molasses, brown sugar, butter, honey, lemon zest, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Stir frequently until the sugar has dissolved.
2. Increase the heat to bring the mixture to a boil. Remove from heat and beat in baking soda. Mix briefly until combined, then let cool for 15 minutes.
3. Sift flour and salt together, then fold into the sugar mixture in batches, using a stand mixer.
4. Add egg and mix until just combined.
5. Scrape out dough onto plastic wrap, cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
TIP: Do not overwork the dough, or cookies will spread during baking.
Layered Snowflake Tree Cookies
1. Preheat oven to 325 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Roll out the gingerbread dough to ¼-inch thickness. Using varied sizes of snowflake cookie cutters, cut out 12 snowflakes. Using a small star cookie cutter, cut out one star. Transfer cutouts to the baking sheet and bake in batches for 10 minutes or until golden brown at the edges.
3. Once fully cooled, pipe royal icing onto each cookie and stack together. Dust with powdered sugar.
Royal Icing
• 2 cups powdered sugar
• 1 lightly beaten large egg white
• ½ teaspoon lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon water
1. Add powdered sugar, egg white, lemon juice and water to a mixing bowl. Beat until soft peaks form.
2. Use food coloring to create your desired colors.
3. Spoon into a piping bag for easy decorating.
TIP: Prepare icing ahead and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week.
2021 World-Herald Living staff's favorite recipes
Check out these favorite recipes from the Omaha World-Herald Living staff.
Here’s an entire meal with pumpkin purée (from a can!) as the starring ingredient. The verdict from our Momaha taste-testers: Yes, please!
This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.
This version of the classic cookie recipe is dressed up with maraschino cherries and white chocolate.
Hand pies are an easy grab-and-go dessert — no utensils or plates required. They taste great served warm, at room temperature or cold and can't be beat for portion control.
Cherry bars have just the right amount of sweet from the cherries and icing, combined with the buttery goodness of the crust.
These lime squares have the perfect balance of buttery, flaky shortbread and creamy lime filling.
In case you need more reason to give this recipe a try, April is National Soft Pretzel Month.
For children and non-alcoholic drinking adults, all of these recipes can easily be turned into mocktails. Simply substitute non-alcoholic sparkling grape juice, sparkling soda or flavored sparkling water for the sparkling wine.
Oreo Cookie Truffles are versatile. They can be adapted to any holiday simply by adding decoration or sprinkles.
Colorful spins on a beloved summertime treat.
With the combination of ready-made products and fresh fruit, in a matter of minutes you can whip up a delicious treat for your Fourth of July celebration.
Good things are made to be shared and remembered, and with s'mores, more is always better. Try these recipes (including one for homemade graham crackers) this summer!
To keep your crowd of all ages happy at your next tailgate or watch party, we've got a number of fun food-on-a-stick options.
Versatility and variety are unbeatable, no matter how you dice it.
Smoothies are good any time of day. But we especially like these for breakfast or an after-school snack.
This garlic-lime shrimp is not only delicious, but it can also be on the table in 15 minutes.
This lo mein recipe is quicker, tastier and healthier than take-out. And, if you have picky veggie eaters, the recipe can be adapted to whatever vegetables are family favorites.
Three to four minutes per side is all you need to cook this tender cut of meat.
If you like fresh fruit, you need to make these fruit pizza cookies.
While amazingly elegant-looking, these spiced pears wrapped in puff pastry are deceivingly simple to make. I thought for sure I’d have a “Pint…
This fall salad has the perfect pairing of salty and sweet, with a little bit of crunch.
Instead of using whole apples, cored and sliced apples allow for easier eating and the option to try multiple flavor combinations.
kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374