Gorgeous gingerbread goodies sure to make holidays merry and bright

3. Sift flour and salt together, then fold into the sugar mixture in batches, using a stand mixer.

4. Add egg and mix until just combined.

5. Scrape out dough onto plastic wrap, cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

TIP: Do not overwork the dough, or cookies will spread during baking.

Layered Snowflake Tree Cookies

1. Preheat oven to 325 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Roll out the gingerbread dough to ¼-inch thickness. Using varied sizes of snowflake cookie cutters, cut out 12 snowflakes. Using a small star cookie cutter, cut out one star. Transfer cutouts to the baking sheet and bake in batches for 10 minutes or until golden brown at the edges.

3. Once fully cooled, pipe royal icing onto each cookie and stack together. Dust with powdered sugar.

Royal Icing

• 2 cups powdered sugar

• 1 lightly beaten large egg white

• ½ teaspoon lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon water