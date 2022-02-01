 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greek Islands restaurant makes Yelp’s Top 100 List
0 Comments

Greek Islands restaurant makes Yelp’s Top 100 List

  • 0

These five restaurants have received the most votes in a poll on the area's most-missed closed restaurants on Omaha.com.

A popular Omaha purveyor of Greek cuisine has landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 U.S. restaurants in 2022.

Yelp ranked the eateries by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews and geographic representation, among other factors.

The Sqourakis family has been operating the restaurant for nearly 40 years. It was founded by brothers Laki “Bill” and George Sgourakis. The restaurant is known for its hearty portions of moussaka, flaming saganaki cheese, gyros and other authentic and homemade Greek dishes.

“This place is very good,” one reviewer wrote on Yelp. “I’m Greek and the food tastes like my yiayia’s homemade cooking! I love the murals on the walls.”

Betsie Freeman's favorite food business stories of 2021

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rachel Zegler responds to 'angry' criticism over Snow White casting

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Event at Shucks focuses on shrimp
Omaha Dines

Event at Shucks focuses on shrimp

  • Updated

From Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, shrimp prepared several ways will be $5 a dozen. That includes peel and eat, crispy golden fried, Canadian grilled and shrimp cocktail, among other offerings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert