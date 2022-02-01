Greek Islands restaurant makes Yelp’s Top 100 List

A popular Omaha purveyor of Greek cuisine has landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 U.S. restaurants in 2022.
Yelp ranked the eateries by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews and geographic representation, among other factors.
The Sqourakis family has been operating the restaurant for nearly 40 years. It was founded by brothers Laki “Bill” and George Sgourakis. The restaurant is known for its hearty portions of moussaka, flaming saganaki cheese, gyros and other authentic and homemade Greek dishes.
“This place is very good,” one reviewer wrote on Yelp. “I’m Greek and the food tastes like my yiayia’s homemade cooking! I love the murals on the walls.”
