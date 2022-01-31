Hacienda Real expected to open by spring

Omaha foodies periodically ask us when Hacienda Real will open its new location at 79th and Cass Streets.
From the outside, it has looked ready for months. But inside, it’s still under construction, said Aurora Curiel, who owns two other Hacienda Real restaurants in Lincoln.
“We were waiting for permits from the city,” she said.
She estimated that the eatery would open in about two months. The menu at the Lincoln locations includes a wide array of Mexican favorites such as mole enchiladas, arroz con pollo and seafood specialties.
