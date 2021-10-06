Halloween-themed pretzel treats will scare up plenty of smiles

5. Repeat the process until you have the desired amount of mummy pretzels, re-heating the chocolate as necessary. Store in an airtight container.

How to melt chocolate in the microwave:

Melting chocolate in the microwave is easy if you go slowly. Always use a glass or ceramic bowl and chocolate that isn’t old.

To melt 1 cup of chocolate chips, begin with 1 minute in the microwave. After 1 minute, let chocolate sit for 2 to 3 minutes. Gently stir and see if the chocolate begins to melt smooth. If it’s still solid, add 20 seconds in the microwave, then let it sit again.

Often, chocolate looks like it’s not melted when it really is, and you don’t know for sure until you gently stir it. If your chocolate melts, but it’s too thick to work with, stir in ½ teaspoon of coconut oil or shortening. Chocolate that’s microwaved for too long or gets too hot will become grainy. Once that happens, you have to start with a fresh batch. Err on the side of shorter cooking times and warm the chocolate as necessary as you’re decorating your pretzels.

