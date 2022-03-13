 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Haluski an easy-to-make, satisfying dish that screams comfort food

  • 0

Years ago on “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives”, Guy Fieri visited a small diner in Pittsburgh and highlighted a dish that looked pretty easy to make and that would be a great way to use the head of cabbage in my fridge.

Haluski is a combination of cabbage, onions, noodles, bacon and butter. Isn’t everything cooked in butter and topped with bacon amazing?

Thanks to the internet, I was able to quickly find a recipe. With a few adaptations, I’ve got a dish that is satisfying and screams comfort food. The recipe is enough to serve a crowd, but don’t worry if there are leftovers — it tastes just as good warmed up the next day. You can store haluski in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days.

The dish is perfect served by itself as a light meal. I often serve it with sliced polish sausage, but it pairs well with anything off the grill.

Haluski

1 small green cabbage, cored and julienned

People are also reading…

4 ounces unsalted butter

2 small sweet onions, julienned

1 tablespoon garlic salt, divided

1 pound bacon

6 cups (dry) wide egg noodles

1 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Follow package directions to cook the egg noodles to al dente. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

2. Chop bacon into ½-inch pieces. Cook over medium-high heat until crispy. Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel. Set aside.

3. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the julienned cabbage and cook until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Drain.

4. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onions, sprinkle on half of the garlic salt, and let the onions sweat for about 10 minutes, stirring often.

5. Stir in the cabbage and cook, stirring often, until the onions and cabbage start to caramelize, about 10 to 15 minutes.

6. Add in the crumbled bacon, noodles, remaining garlic salt and the pepper. Stir and cook the haluski for 5 more minutes or until noodles are warmed through.

7. Plate it up and top it off with Parmesan cheese.

Notes: You can cut the cabbage up the day before and store in an airtight container refrigerated overnight to speed up the dinner process. Napa cabbage or other varieties of cabbage won’t hold up as well as green cabbage.

Want more flavor? Add some crushed garlic or ground sausage.

Adapted from foodnetwork.com

Kiley Cruse's Favorite Recipes of 2022

Ukrainian cheese pancakes pack protein punch
Omaha Dines

Ukrainian cheese pancakes pack protein punch

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Syrniki is a classic Slavic treat with a sweet flavor and moist texture. They’re traditionally served with sour cream and fresh berries or preserves on top. If you prefer, you can serve them with a sprinkle of powdered sugar or a drizzle of maple syrup, chocolate sauce or honey instead.

Kids will keep coming back for more of this yummy 'One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish' snack
Momaha

Kids will keep coming back for more of this yummy 'One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish' snack

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Make a batch and enjoy it like a Yink with your favorite drink − pink ink (strawberry milk).

A royal treat: Make your own king cake
Omaha Dines

A royal treat: Make your own king cake

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Many Americans are familiar with the Louisiana-style king cake, a tradition brought over from France nearly 150 years ago.

Carrot Cake Cupcakes a tasty, go-to treat option
Omaha Dines

Carrot Cake Cupcakes a tasty, go-to treat option

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

What's up, Doc? This carrot cake is a go-to recipe for cupcakes.

Hot chocolate ... on a stick? You bet, and it's delicious, too.
Momaha

Hot chocolate ... on a stick? You bet, and it's delicious, too.

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Hot chocolate on a stick is a block of rich chocolate topped with a fluffy homemade marshmallow and they are held together with a built-in stir stick. 

Buffalo wings are synonymous with Super Bowl parties
Food and Cooking

Buffalo wings are synonymous with Super Bowl parties

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Buffalo wings must be fried? No way. These baked wings will make a believer of any skeptic.

Kitchen 101: What you need to know about meat safety, from shopping to cooking
Food and Cooking

Kitchen 101: What you need to know about meat safety, from shopping to cooking

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

At least a million people get sick from improper cooking, handling or storage of meat and poultry each year. Here are some tips on how to safely get meat from the store to your kitchen table.

White Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins a surprise for doubters
Food and Cooking

White Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins a surprise for doubters

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

When eaten slightly warmed, the vanilla flavor of the chips enhances the banana flavor of the muffins.

Cold days, hot chocolate: These DIY cocoa mixes will go fast in any home
Momaha

Cold days, hot chocolate: These DIY cocoa mixes will go fast in any home

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

The beauty of making your own hot cocoa is you can adjust the mix to your preferred level of sweetness. And you can make it dairy-free, an option that can sometimes be hard to find.

'The Lincoln Highway' dish sure to become a family favorite
Omaha Dines

'The Lincoln Highway' dish sure to become a family favorite

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

I’d never heard of the dish but immediately wondered if it was a real recipe.

Blueberry banana bread is healthy, delicious breakfast option the whole family will love
Momaha

Blueberry banana bread is healthy, delicious breakfast option the whole family will love

  • Kiley Cruse World-Herald Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.

Sheet pan pancakes can feed whole family at breakfast time
Omaha Dines

Sheet pan pancakes can feed whole family at breakfast time

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

These super fluffy buttermilk pancakes bake up quickly and they are easy to personalize to everyone's individual tastes.

'Cookies, Candies & Bars' cookbook now on sale at OWHstore.com
Omaha Dines

'Cookies, Candies & Bars' cookbook now on sale at OWHstore.com

  • Updated
  • 0

“Cookies, Candies & Bars,” the Omaha World-Herald's popular dessert cookbook is now available for just $5 at www.owhstore.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ukrainian cheese pancakes pack protein punch

Ukrainian cheese pancakes pack protein punch

Syrniki is a classic Slavic treat with a sweet flavor and moist texture. They’re traditionally served with sour cream and fresh berries or preserves on top. If you prefer, you can serve them with a sprinkle of powdered sugar or a drizzle of maple syrup, chocolate sauce or honey instead.

Hotel’s Orleans Room offering weekend brunch

Hotel’s Orleans Room offering weekend brunch

The menu will include signature dishes such as the French omelet and French toast along with the Reuben, which legend says was invented in the early part of the 20th century at the Blackstone Hotel on the same site.

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s hide and seek strategy for dealing with the press

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert