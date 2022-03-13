Haluski an easy-to-make, satisfying dish that screams comfort food

Years ago on “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives”, Guy Fieri visited a small diner in Pittsburgh and highlighted a dish that looked pretty easy to make and that would be a great way to use the head of cabbage in my fridge.

Haluski is a combination of cabbage, onions, noodles, bacon and butter. Isn’t everything cooked in butter and topped with bacon amazing?

Thanks to the internet, I was able to quickly find a recipe. With a few adaptations, I’ve got a dish that is satisfying and screams comfort food. The recipe is enough to serve a crowd, but don’t worry if there are leftovers — it tastes just as good warmed up the next day. You can store haluski in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days.

The dish is perfect served by itself as a light meal. I often serve it with sliced polish sausage, but it pairs well with anything off the grill.

Haluski





1 small green cabbage, cored and julienned

4 ounces unsalted butter

2 small sweet onions, julienned

1 tablespoon garlic salt, divided

1 pound bacon

6 cups (dry) wide egg noodles

1 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Follow package directions to cook the egg noodles to al dente. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

2. Chop bacon into ½-inch pieces. Cook over medium-high heat until crispy. Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel. Set aside.

3. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the julienned cabbage and cook until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Drain.

4. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onions, sprinkle on half of the garlic salt, and let the onions sweat for about 10 minutes, stirring often.

5. Stir in the cabbage and cook, stirring often, until the onions and cabbage start to caramelize, about 10 to 15 minutes.

6. Add in the crumbled bacon, noodles, remaining garlic salt and the pepper. Stir and cook the haluski for 5 more minutes or until noodles are warmed through.

7. Plate it up and top it off with Parmesan cheese.

Notes: You can cut the cabbage up the day before and store in an airtight container refrigerated overnight to speed up the dinner process. Napa cabbage or other varieties of cabbage won’t hold up as well as green cabbage.

Want more flavor? Add some crushed garlic or ground sausage.

Adapted from foodnetwork.com

