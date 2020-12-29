 Skip to main content
Happy New Year Omaha! Think appetizers on Takeout Tuesday
0 comments

Beacon HIlls

The crab rangoons from Beacon Hills are served with red pepper jam, and they’re crunchy outside, creamy inside and delicious all over.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Christmas dinner is a memory. Now it’s time for some appetizers.

This week’s Takeout Tuesday is all about finger foods.

I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the end of 2020 than to nosh on hummus or cheese dip or even pigs in a blanket with a comforting craft cocktail.

Restaurants call them starters. I call them a meal.

Beacon Hills' crab cakes

Made-from-scratch crab cakes are also among the appetizers at Beacon Hills.

Beacon Hills, 6750 Mercy Road. The crab rangoons here are served with red pepper jam. They’re crunchy outside, creamy inside and delicious all over. Shall I go on? This Aksarben Village restaurant also has great artichoke dip, a basket of hushpuppies served with honey, and a large, well-executed menu of entrees. beaconhills.com

Jukes Ale Works, 20560 Elkhorn Drive. Not a day goes by that I don’t hear about the salted (bourbon) caramel wings at this far-west Omaha eatery. Its fans are legion on social media. Jukes also has a tater tot poutine that might change my mind about an odd-sounding dish. My New Year’s resolution: Visit this place. ASAP. jukesaleworks,com

Paddy McGown’s Pub & Grill, 4503 Center St. Three words: Reuben egg rolls. Four more: Made in house daily. I’m sold. Paddy’s also serves fried portobello mushrooms and Irish nachos, with potatoes instead of chips. That’s a lot of goodness before you even look at the rest of the menu, which is substantial. Don’t wait until St. Patrick’s Day to come here. paddymcgowns.com

Plank's oysters

Wood-fire grilled barbecue oysters at Plank Seafood Provisions in the Old Market. There’s also an oyster bar and fancy oysters Rockefeller.

Plank Seafood Provisions, 1205 Howard St. If you are an oyster fan, this is your nirvana. There’s an oyster bar and also a pretty fancy oysters Rockefeller. I, however, come for the beignet-style hushpuppies, with chives and jalapeño jam, the crab cakes and especially the fried cheese curds, served with a smoked tomato basil sauce that’s innovative — and irresistible. (I also can’t resist the entrees.) plankseafood.com

Mouth of the South, 16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza. When this restaurant brought boudin balls to Omaha, my Louisiana-born husband was in Cajun heaven. For the uninitiated, boudin is spicy pork sausage with rice stuffed into a casing. Remove the casing, roll it in bread crumbs, deep fry it and you have a ball. They’re hard to resist, so we don’t. (Bonus tip: Acadian Grille near 114th and Davenport Streets is the only other place in town with these little delights, at least as far as we know.) motsomaha.com

Omaha's 35 essential restaurants

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

