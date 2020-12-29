Happy New Year Omaha! Think appetizers on Takeout Tuesday

Christmas dinner is a memory. Now it’s time for some appetizers.

This week’s Takeout Tuesday is all about finger foods.

I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the end of 2020 than to nosh on hummus or cheese dip or even pigs in a blanket with a comforting craft cocktail.

Restaurants call them starters. I call them a meal.

Beacon Hills, 6750 Mercy Road. The crab rangoons here are served with red pepper jam. They’re crunchy outside, creamy inside and delicious all over. Shall I go on? This Aksarben Village restaurant also has great artichoke dip, a basket of hushpuppies served with honey, and a large, well-executed menu of entrees. beaconhills.com

Jukes Ale Works, 20560 Elkhorn Drive. Not a day goes by that I don’t hear about the salted (bourbon) caramel wings at this far-west Omaha eatery. Its fans are legion on social media. Jukes also has a tater tot poutine that might change my mind about an odd-sounding dish. My New Year’s resolution: Visit this place. ASAP. jukesaleworks,com