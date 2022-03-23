 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hardy Coffee membership program offers deals

  • 0

You get a lot of perks with the Hardy Coffee Co. membership program.

For $60 a year, the locally owned coffee shop offers 15% off every single, in-store and online purchase; one free beverage each month, with an additional birthday drink and unlimited coffee refills; and an exclusive mailing list giving members advance notice about events and deals.

The membership lasts for 12 months no matter what time of year you buy it. You can purchase it in the store or online at hardycoffee.com.

Hardy has four brick-and-mortar locations in Omaha and also has its own roasting operation. Stores are located at 14450 Meadows Blvd. in Chalco; 2112 N. 30th St. in the Highlander Accelerator; 6051 Maple St. in Benson and 1031 Jones St. downtown.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothee Chalamet’s new cannibalism drama with director Luca Guadagnino is ready

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert