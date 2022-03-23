Hardy Coffee membership program offers deals

You get a lot of perks with the Hardy Coffee Co. membership program.

For $60 a year, the locally owned coffee shop offers 15% off every single, in-store and online purchase; one free beverage each month, with an additional birthday drink and unlimited coffee refills; and an exclusive mailing list giving members advance notice about events and deals.

The membership lasts for 12 months no matter what time of year you buy it. You can purchase it in the store or online at hardycoffee.com.

Hardy has four brick-and-mortar locations in Omaha and also has its own roasting operation. Stores are located at 14450 Meadows Blvd. in Chalco; 2112 N. 30th St. in the Highlander Accelerator; 6051 Maple St. in Benson and 1031 Jones St. downtown.

