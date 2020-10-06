Have you missed Takeout Tuesday? It's back for Food Day Omaha

Prairie Plate Restaurant, Lincoln. This restaurant on Branched Lake Road in Lincoln is an offshoot of Lakeshore Farm, run by a couple of U.S. Navy veterans. Its motto is “from the farm through our kitchen to your table.” The dining room is closed, but the restaurant delivers to Omaha every Saturday if you order at its website by midweek. The menu features items such as pastured pork ragu, white chicken chili, sweetcorn spoonbread with maple syrup and pumpkin whoopie pies. If not for the Food Day Omaha website, I would know nothing about it. Now I can’t wait to order.

Railcar Modern American Kitchen, 1814 N. 144th St. The food here is delicious and innovative. How do you make cheese curds stand out? Coat them with pretzel crumbs before frying. How do you give a burger new flavor? Top it with cherry barbecue sauce. The Asiago-crusted chicken schnitzel is so fabulous that my husband doesn’t mind the mushrooms. The same Asiago chicken is used in the pasta saltimbocca, one of my favorites because there’s more than enough for lunch the next day. This is another place we return to again and again.