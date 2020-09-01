 Skip to main content
Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill — serving Spam — to open in Omaha
Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill — with its Spam side dish — is opening an Omaha location, according to teaser posts from the parent company on Instagram and Facebook.

The outlet will be the first in Nebraska. The fast-casual chain now has locations in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

The people have spoken. #Omaha we are heading your way in. #hbros #hawaiianbros #omahane

It serves Hawaiian plate lunches, which consist of sauced chicken, pork or vegetables with rice and traditional Hawaiian macaroni salad.

And they serve the kind of Spam that at least some people like. Spam Musibi, a chunk of rice topped with teriyaki-glazed seared Spam and wrapped in seaweed leaves, is on the menu.

Food Spam

Spam Musibi is served at Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill. The restauran’ts parent company posted teasers on Instagram and Facebook about the opening of an Omaha location.

It also serves a Pacific Island Salad, drinks and desserts.

The social media posts didn’t indicate where the grill would be or when it would open, and there’s no information about an Omaha location on the Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill website.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

