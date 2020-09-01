Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill — serving Spam — to open in Omaha

Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill — with its Spam side dish — is opening an Omaha location, according to teaser posts from the parent company on Instagram and Facebook.

The outlet will be the first in Nebraska. The fast-casual chain now has locations in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

It serves Hawaiian plate lunches, which consist of sauced chicken, pork or vegetables with rice and traditional Hawaiian macaroni salad.

And they serve the kind of Spam that at least some people like. Spam Musibi, a chunk of rice topped with teriyaki-glazed seared Spam and wrapped in seaweed leaves, is on the menu.

It also serves a Pacific Island Salad, drinks and desserts.

The social media posts didn’t indicate where the grill would be or when it would open, and there’s no information about an Omaha location on the Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill website.

