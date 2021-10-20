 Skip to main content
Herbe Sainte marks its fifth anniversary with specials
Herbe Sainte marks its fifth anniversary with specials

A Sazerac from Herbe Sainte in Aksarben Village.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Herbe Sainte has a new cocktail menu and food offerings in honor of its fifth anniversary.

The restaurant, in Aksarben Village at 1934 S. 67th St., is offering two specials through Oct. 31 to celebrate: $5 Overholt Old Fashioneds and $5 Frozen Hurricanes. You will need to show them a post about the anniversary on their Facebook page.

New menu items include a blackened chicken sandwich with chili aioli, Cajun surf & turf linguini and sous vide gator tail.

The restaurant is closed on Mondays. Visit herbesainteomaha.com for the complete menu.

