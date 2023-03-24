Pulling a good-natured, harmless prank is what April Fool’s Day is all about.

See if you can fool your family and friends this year by having “cake” for dinner — mashed potatoes and meatloaf cake, that is.

You can use any favorite meatloaf recipe. For this sized cake, you’ll need about 2 pounds of meat. If you don’t have 6-inch cake pans, you could cook the meatloaf in larger pans. You might need a bit more meat and your cooking time would need to be adjusted.

Meatloaf

1 pound 93% lean hamburger

1 pound ground turkey

1 box stuffing mix

2 eggs

1 cup water

1/2 cup barbecue sauce, divided

1. Preheat oven to 375 F.

2. Using parchment paper, cut out circles to fit in the bottom of two 6-inch cake pans.

3. In a large bowl, combine hamburger, turkey, stuffing mix, 2 eggs, water and 1/4 cup barbecue sauce. Using a spoon or your hands, mix thoroughly.

4. Set parchment in the bottom of the pan and divide the meatloaf mixture between the two pans, pressing firmly to pack it into the pans.

5. Bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and spread a thin layer of barbecue sauce over the top of each meatloaf. Return to oven and bake an additional 20 to 25 minutes. Meatloaf should reach an internal temperature of 160 F.

Instant Pot Garlic Mashed Potatoes

5 pound bag potatoes

6 tablespoons butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

8 ounces cream cheese

1/4 cup sour cream

1. Peel and halve potatoes. Put them in an Instant Pot with 1 cup water and set for 10 minutes.

2. While potatoes are cooking. Melt butter in a pan over medium heat. Add garlic and salt and cook until fragrant. Set aside.

3. Quick release steam when timer goes off. If there is a lot of water left in the bottom, drain it off.

4. Add cream cheese, melted garlic butter and sour cream to the potatoes and whip with a hand mixer or potato masher. (Generally I use a potato masher because I don’t mind a few chunky potatoes, but to get a smoother frosting consistency for the “cake” I recommend using a hand mixer.)

Note: These potatoes freeze exceptionally well. When thawed they will look watery, separated and grainy but don’t worry. You can warm them either in the microwave or in the oven. Once warmed you’ll never know they’ve been frozen.

Assemble the “cake”

1. Remove the two meatloaves from the pan and let set on a paper towel for a few minutes to soak up any grease.

2. Put first layer of meatloaf on a plate or cake stand. Use a spoon or ice cream scoop to put about 1 cup of mashed potatoes on top. Use an offset spatula to smooth the mashed potatoes over the top, covering only the top completely.

3. Carefully add the second layer of meatloaf on top of the first. Frost the top with another thick layer of mashed potatoes.

4. Using a rubber spatula, add mashed potatoes to the sides of your meatloaf cake. Use the spatula to smooth the mashed potatoes to look like a frosted cake.

5. For an additional touch, add mashed potatoes to a pastry bag with a large star tip. Pipe decorations around the bottom edge and on the top.