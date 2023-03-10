Ranch dressing is perfect for salad. And, for some, as a dip for French fries or onion rings. Some folks probably even put it on sandwiches.
But in ice cream?
According to a press release, it's a thing, and Walmart thinks there’s a market for it. The nationwide network of big-box stores is the exclusive distributor for Van Leeuwen’s new Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream. It will be available for $4.98 a pint at Walmart locations beginning March 20.
The ice cream’s maker says it tastes just like the classic dressing: savory with the taste of buttermilk, herbs and a touch of sweetness. The company recommends pairing it with savory snacks or topping it with crushed pretzel or potato chips.
Your preferences may vary.
For skeptics (or traditionalists), Walmart is also introducing six other Van Leeuwen flavors on the same date: limoncello cake, carrot cake, strawberry shortcake, sweet maple cornbread, blood orange chocolate chip and honey graham cracker.
All the new varieties will be available through May 28.
