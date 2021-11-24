Holiday monkey bread a treat any time of the year

2. In a large bowl, mix together ½ cup sugar and cinnamon.

3. Cut each biscuit into quarters; add to sugar mixture and toss to coat. Arrange half the biscuits in a greased 10-inch tube pan. Sprinkle with baking chips, cranberries and walnuts. Top with remaining biscuits.

4. Melt the butter in the microwave. Stir in eggnog and remaining sugar until blended; pour over biscuits.

5. Bake 40-45 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pan 5 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate.

6. For glaze, in a small bowl, mix powdered sugar, extract and enough eggnog to reach a drizzling consistency. Spoon over warm bread. Sprinkle with toppings as desired.

Recipe from Taste of Home

