Holiday monkey bread a treat any time of the year
Have this white chocolate cranberry monkey bread for breakfast or dessert — or both!

 KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD

Eggnog is a holiday favorite, but where does the flavor come from? Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has that answer.

Cranberries and eggnog turn a simple monkey bread recipe into an indulgent holiday breakfast or dessert.

Cranberry white chocolate monkey bread

What you need

Have this white chocolate cranberry monkey bread for breakfast or dessert — or both!

Bread

¾ cup sugar, divided

4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

4 tubes (7.5 ounces each) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

½ cup white baking chips

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans

¼ cup butter, cubed

½ cup eggnog

Glaze

1 cup powdered sugar

½ teaspoon rum or vanilla extract

2 to 3 tablespoons eggnog

Optional toppings

Dried cranberries

White baking chips

Chopped nuts

What you do

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. In a large bowl, mix together ½ cup sugar and cinnamon.

3. Cut each biscuit into quarters; add to sugar mixture and toss to coat. Arrange half the biscuits in a greased 10-inch tube pan. Sprinkle with baking chips, cranberries and walnuts. Top with remaining biscuits.

4. Melt the butter in the microwave. Stir in eggnog and remaining sugar until blended; pour over biscuits.

5. Bake 40-45 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pan 5 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate.

6. For glaze, in a small bowl, mix powdered sugar, extract and enough eggnog to reach a drizzling consistency. Spoon over warm bread. Sprinkle with toppings as desired.

Recipe from Taste of Home

