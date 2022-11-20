 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
KITCHEN 101

Holiday table: Cranberries a flavorful addition to both sweet and savory dishes

There are delicious ways to incorporate cranberries into both sweet and savory dishes for the holidays.

The holidays are approaching and that means one thing, it's cranberry season. 

Growing up, I looked forward to my grandma's homemade jellied cranberry sauce. I know people either love it or they hate it, but, boy did I look forward to those holiday meals. I've tried making her recipe, but there must have been some extra special grandma love mixed in because I've yet to replicate the dish.

112022-owh-liv-cranberry-p6.jpg

Cranberries are in season from October to December.

So, instead I've found other ways to incorporate the tart berry into both sweet and savory dishes for the holidays.

Honey roasted butternut squash with cranberries and feta would make a colorful and flavorful addition to any Thanksgiving table. The sweet, tart and earthy flavors mix perfectly into one simple to make dish.

If you have a holiday party to attend, consider savory cranberry cocktail meatballs. The recipe includes beef and pork meatballs, but the sauce would pair perfectly with turkey meatballs too. It tastes like comfort food on a stick. 

Are sweets more your thing? 

Oatmeal cranberry bars have a lightly sweetened oatmeal crust with fresh tart berries and a brown sugar crumble on top. If they aren't sweet enough for you, a simple powdered sugar glaze drizzled over the top would be heavenly.

The showstopper for me is cranberry curd. Four simple ingredients and you have an amazing curd that is so versatile. Use it as a pie or tart filling, serve it over pancakes or French toast, top vanilla ice cream or, my favorite, as a spread for scones.

If we've whet your appetite, you best pick some up at the store soon. Fresh cranberries have a fairly short season.

Cranberries grown in North America are usually harvested between mid-September and mid-November, which means you'll find them fresh in stores from October to December.

The small, round, deep-red berries are loaded with antioxidants. It you've never eaten one, they have a very sour taste when eaten raw; they’re more commonly enjoyed dried, juiced or baked.

When choosing cranberries, look for berries that are firm and have a nice glossy red skin. A fresh berry will “bounce" when dropped. 

After purchase, store fresh berries in the refrigerator until you are ready to use them. A top-quality berry will usually keep in the refrigerator for up to a month.

If you know that you will freeze them, freeze them as soon as you bring them home. It's recommended to freeze cranberries in the bag without washing them.

112022-owh-liv-cranberry-p11.jpg

Honey Roasted Butternut Squash with Cranberries and Feta

Honey Roasted Butternut Squash with Cranberries + Feta

Makes 6 servings

3-pound butternut squash, peeled and cubed

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste

2 cups fresh cranberries

2-3 tablespoons honey, plus extra to taste

¼ cup finely crumbled feta

Ground cinnamon to taste

Fresh parsley to garnish, optional

1. Preheat oven to 400 F.

2. Lightly drizzle or spritz a baking sheet with olive oil.

112022-owh-liv-cranberry-p7.jpg

Cube butternut squash for Honey Roasted Butternut Squash with Cranberries and Feta

3. Add cubed squash to the sheet along with another drizzle of olive oil.

4. Sprinkle with a light layer of salt, pepper and garlic powder, based on taste preference.

5. Roast at 400 F for 25 minutes on the center rack.

6. At the 25-minute mark, pull out the oven rack, and add fresh cranberries to the roasting pan.

7. Return to the oven for 10 minutes or until the cranberries have started to soften and burst.

8. Remove from oven and add a sprinkle of cinnamon (about 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon, depending on preference) along with feta and honey.

9. Garnish with parsley for a burst of color and dig in while it's hot.

peasandcrayons.com

* * *

112022-owh-liv-cranberry-p1.jpg

Savory Cranberry Cocktail Meatballs

Savory Cranberry Cocktail Meatballs

Makes 40 meatballs

Meatballs

1 pound lean ground beef

1 pound lean ground pork

½ cup milk

2 eggs

½ cup breadcrumbs

2 packages dry onion soup mix

4 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

Savory Cranberry Sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup shallots, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1½ teaspoons fennel seeds, crushed

1½ pounds fresh or frozen cranberries

¾ cup brown sugar

¼ cup maple syrup

½ cup water

¼ cup rice vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon dried thyme

112022-owh-liv-cranberry-p2.jpg

Savory Cranberry Cocktail Meatballs

Meatballs

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and set aside.

2. Combine all ingredients for the meatballs in a medium mixing bowl, being careful not to overmix it.

3. Create about 40 meatballs using your hands or a cookie scoop (about 1½ tablespoons each). Lay the meatballs at least an inch apart on the prepared baking tray.

4. Bake the meatballs for 18 to 20 minutes or until meatballs reach an internal temperature of 160 F.

Savory Cranberry Sauce

5. Meanwhile, heat oil over medium heat in a saucepan. Add the shallots and saute until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the garlic and fennel seeds and saute for an additional 3 to 5 minutes or until fragrant.

6. Add the brown sugar, rice vinegar, maple syrup, dijon mustard, and thyme. Stir. Add cranberries and water. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until simmering and cranberries begin to pop.

7. Continue cooking until the cranberry sauce is thickened and reduced, about 10 minutes.

8. Add the meatballs to the saucepan, tossing to coat them. If the sauce gets too thick, thin with a little water.

9. Serve as a cocktail meatball appetizer. Alternately, the meatballs are delicious served over pasta, mashed potatoes or rice for a main dish.

Adapted from thegayglobetrotter.com

* * *

112022-owh-liv-cranberry-p8.jpg

Oatmeal Cranberry Bars

Oatmeal Cranberry Bars

Makes 12 bars

Cranberry Oatmeal Bars

¾ cup flour

1 cup brown sugar

2 cups rolled oats

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon sea salt

¾ cup cold butter, cubed

3 cups cranberries, fresh or frozen

Brown Sugar Crumble

2 tablespoons flour

1/3 cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons butter

112022-owh-liv-cranberry-p3.jpg

Oatmeal Cranberry Bars

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2. Combine the flour, brown sugar, oats, baking powder and sea salt for the oatmeal bars together in a large bowl.

3. Add the butter and mix with your hands to form a crumbly mixture.

4. Press the mixture into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray.

5. Spread the cranberries over the top.

6. To make the crumble, combine the flour, brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl.

7. Add the remaining butter, mix into a course crumble and sprinkle over the cranberries.

8. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes. Allow bars to cool for at least 30 minutes before slicing.

Notes: These bars can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature or in the refrigerator. In the refrigerator, they will last 5 to 7 days. They are just as delicious gluten-free. Simply substitute gluten-free flour for the all-purpose flour and make sure to use gluten-free oats.

whitneybond.com

* * *

112022-owh-liv-cranberry-p14.jpg

Cranberry Curd with scones

Cranberry Curd

Makes 2 cups

12 ounces fresh (or frozen) cranberries

½ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup water

3 large egg yolks

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

112022-owh-liv-cranberry-p16.jpg

Cranberry Curd

1. In a medium saucepan, combine the cranberries, water and sugar over medium-high heat. Once the mixture begins to boil, turn it down to low and let it simmer for about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let it cool for about 5 to 10 minutes.

2. Transfer the mixture to a high-powered blender and blend on high for 1 to 2 minutes or until completely smooth. If you do not have a high-powered blender you can use an immersion blender as well. However you blend it, if the cranberry mixture is not completely smooth after a few minutes, push it through a sieve.

3. Add the smooth mixture to a pot along with the 3 egg yolks and whisk to combine. Place the pot back on the stove over medium heat and continue to heat and whisk for about 5 to 10 minutes or until the mixture thickens and coats the back of a spoon.

112022-owh-liv-cranberry-p15.jpg

Cranberry Curd with scones

4. Remove from heat and stir in the butter until melted. Pour the curd into a sterile container and allow it to cool completely before covering and storing it in the refrigerator.

5. Cranberry curd can be kept for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator, in an airtight container, or for up to 1 year in the freezer. To thaw, place the container in the refrigerator overnight and use it the next day.

loveinmyoven.com

* * *

112022-owh-liv-cranberry-p9.jpg

Sugared Cranberries

Sugared Cranberries

Makes 2 cups

1 cup 100% orange juice

1½ cups cane sugar, divided (white sugar will work OK, but cane is better)

2 cups fresh cranberries

1. Line 1 to 2 large pans or trays with parchment paper and set aside.

2. In a small pot, combine the orange juice and 1 cup of sugar. Bring to a simmer and whisk until sugar is completely dissolved.

3. Simmer mixture uncovered for 5 to 10 minutes, until slightly reduced. Remove the mixture from the heat and stir in the cranberries until they are coated in the simple sugar mixture. Cover the pot with a lid and let stand for 10 minutes.

4. Strain the cranberries (the simple syrup can be used in cocktails/mocktails). Using a wooden spoon, separate the cranberries and place them on the prepared pan. Allow them to dry for 30 to 45 minutes at room temperature.

5. Place the remaining ½ cup of cane sugar in a flat bowl and add the cranberries a few at a time. Roll the cranberries in the sugar to coat. Once coated, they're ready to use and eat.

Adapted from chelseasmessyapron.com

While many Thanksgiving favorites contain a lot of unhealthy ingredients, some sides are actually very healthy.

World-Herald Living staff's favorite recipes

Check out these favorite recipes from the Omaha World-Herald Living staff.

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Foodies brings back evening hours

Foodies brings back evening hours

Foodies, 351 N. 78th St., is reverting to its normal hours: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The change takes effect on Nov. 21.

Watch Now: Related Video

Streamed & Screened: Interviews with the stars and creator of HULU's new 'Fleishman is in Trouble'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

