Holy mackerel, it's Takeout Tuesday. Here's where to land some tasty seafood in Omaha

For a city that’s far away from the ocean, Omaha has a fair amount of fish and seafood restaurants.

Who doesn’t enjoy a plate of cod or catfish fresh from the fryer? Or a spicy seafood boil?

This week’s Takeout Tuesday is part two of last week’s soul food fest, with a laser focus on the next best catch.

Try one these locally owned fish and seafood emporiums today, or wait until the second Friday of Lent (that’s this week, in case you weren’t keeping count).

Lufti’s Fried Fish, 2527 N. 72nd St. and 7440 N. 30th St. Owner Eric Austin’s restaurant has caught on with people across the city. He offers fish that’s fried, blackened or steamed, and you can have your choice of catfish, whiting or tilapia. All that, and shrimp, too. Spaghetti, a side seldom found with fish, is available, as is my old favorite, mac and cheese. And six desserts, another pleasant surprise.