Honey store and biscuit purveyor join forces at It’s All About Bees
102721-owh-od-honey-p1

Liz Kopetzky hands an iced tea to a customer at the It’s All About Bees stand at the downtown Omaha Farmers Market in May.

 Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD

It seems like the perfect friendship — folks from a biscuit company getting to know people who operate a honey store.

Proprietors of Gravy Train, which makes biscuits and gravy, and It’s All About Bees, the aforementioned retailer, met at the Omaha Farmers Market.

Bee’s co-owner Wendy Fletcher would regularly stop at the biscuit booth for a bite and some conversation, said Cassidy Kirkle, the store’s production retail supervisor.

Before long, Gravy Train started to use the store’s products in its creations, most notably a pumpkin cinnamon roll biscuit made with honey-sweetened pumpkin butter.

That biscuit proved to be popular, Kirkle said, and now it will be sold on a regular basis at the store.

“As of now, we don’t have (it on) a set schedule, but through autumn we will likely keep carrying it,” she said, and maybe beyond.

It should be in stock most days, she added.

The store, near 84th Street and Park Drive, now also will carry soup mixes from Omaha Soup Co., also owned by the Gravy Train people, Kirkle said.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

