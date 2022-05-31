 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hook & Lime offering menu vegan menu items

A north downtown Mexican restaurant is offering some vegan menu items that may make you want to change the way you eat.

Here’s a sampling: vegan rice bowl, crispy sweet potato tacos, poblano and onion tamales and potato empanadas.

To drink, they have a cilantro lime margarita. And for dessert, there’s a vegan coconut lime cheesecake.

The restaurant, at 735 N. 14th St., is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It’s closed on Mondays.

For a complete menu, visit hookandlime.com.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

