Hook & Lime offering menu vegan menu items

A north downtown Mexican restaurant is offering some vegan menu items that may make you want to change the way you eat.
Here’s a sampling: vegan rice bowl, crispy sweet potato tacos, poblano and onion tamales and potato empanadas.
To drink, they have a cilantro lime margarita. And for dessert, there’s a vegan coconut lime cheesecake.
The restaurant, at 735 N. 14th St., is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It’s closed on Mondays.
For a complete menu, visit hookandlime.com.
