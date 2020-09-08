Hurts Donut to open in Omaha the last day of September

So 2020 might not be all bad. Here’s good news for the fourth quarter.
Hurts Donut will launch its Omaha store Sept. 30 with a grand opening celebration, according to its Facebook page.
The chain is known for its unusual doughnut flavors such as Fruity Pebbles, Oreo and Andes Mint. The Omaha location, near 120th and Blondo Streets, was to open earlier this year but was stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hurts Donut will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and has been hiring for a couple of months.
A Lincoln location opened in 2016.
