Hy-Vee opens Omaha area's first Wahlburgers restaurants
The Omaha area now has its first two Wahlburgers restaurants, and a third is set to open next week.

They’re all inside local Hy-Vee stores. The supermarket chain has had a partnership with the restaurants — which were founded by actors and singers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their family — since 2017.

Both Omaha area locations opened last week: one in the Shadow Lake Towne Center Hy-Vee near 72nd Street and Highway 370 and the other in Applewood Hy-Vee near 96th and Q Streets. The third will open Oct. 12 in the Stony Brook store near 144th Street south of Q.

There is also a Wahlburgers inside the Kearney Hy-Vee.

Wahlburgers is a family-friendly eatery with several burger varieties, bowls billed as burgers without the bun, chicken and fish sandwiches, chili, mac and cheese and shakes. The chain became widely known when it was the subject of a reality TV show which ran from 2014 to 2019 on the A&E cable network.

It has locations in 22 states, plus Australia, Canada and Germany.

Hy-Vee has Wahlburgers outlets in 33 stores over an eight-state region. It also operates six stand-alone locations, said Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee’s assistant vice president, communications.

Each Hy-Vee with a restaurant still serves what the corporation calls the Best Breakfast in America from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. every day. The Wahlburgers menu is available starting at 11 a.m.

They all have a full bar as well, and they’re open until 9 pm. each day.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

