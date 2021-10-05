Hy-Vee opens Omaha area's first Wahlburgers restaurants

The Omaha area now has its first two Wahlburgers restaurants, and a third is set to open next week.

They’re all inside local Hy-Vee stores. The supermarket chain has had a partnership with the restaurants — which were founded by actors and singers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their family — since 2017.

Both Omaha area locations opened last week: one in the Shadow Lake Towne Center Hy-Vee near 72nd Street and Highway 370 and the other in Applewood Hy-Vee near 96th and Q Streets. The third will open Oct. 12 in the Stony Brook store near 144th Street south of Q.

There is also a Wahlburgers inside the Kearney Hy-Vee.

Wahlburgers is a family-friendly eatery with several burger varieties, bowls billed as burgers without the bun, chicken and fish sandwiches, chili, mac and cheese and shakes. The chain became widely known when it was the subject of a reality TV show which ran from 2014 to 2019 on the A&E cable network.

It has locations in 22 states, plus Australia, Canada and Germany.