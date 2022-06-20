Iconic steer from Anthony's restaurant up for auction, proceeds will go to charity

Sometime in the late 1960s, a guy was driving across the country to deliver a massive steer statue to a buyer in the west.

About the time he reached Omaha, he learned that the deal to sell it had gone sour.

Being a quick thinker, he stopped at a local restaurant known for its beef and found another buyer. And the 8-foot-high, 14-foot-wide steer has lived at Anthony’s Steakhouse ever since.

“It was quite a marketing tool,” said Tony Fucinaro Jr., whose father bought the statue. “It was on a trailer and he took it around to parades. Then he decided that was enough and put it on the building.”

On top of the building, to be exact, where, for more than 50 years, it has sternly stared out at everyone who passes the steakhouse at 72nd and L Streets.

The junior Fucinaro closed Anthony’s in January, leaving the steer virtually homeless.

But not for long. He’s up for grabs by the highest bidder, with the proceeds going to an Omaha charity, Scare Away Cancer.

The steer is the centerpiece of an online auction that began a couple of days ago and wraps up on Monday, said Rod Backes, who owns Backes Commercial Auctioneers in Raymond, Iowa, with his brother.

The bid as of late Monday afternoon was $4,800. Backes said about 300 people had registered for the auction so far and he expected more to join.

The auction includes a huge amount of items from the restaurant’s large kitchen, as well as assorted memorabilia.

But the bovine, shall we say, is steering the show.

“It’s probably the most popular individual item,” Backes said. “People from all over the Midwest are commenting on it on Facebook.”

Many are fantasizing about putting it in their own yards — or plotting to place it on someone’s else’s property.

“Can you just bring this along when you come visit?” one person asked a friend.

Another tagged a couple of pals: “Y’all need this for the ranch,” he said.

A Nevada resident even got into the act.

“This would make a real statement in my yard in Las Vegas,” he said.

Another poster suggested that whoever buys it should donate it to the Durham Museum.

Scare Away Cancer, the nonprofit that will benefit from the sale, helps families with finances when either kids or their parents get cancer.

It grew out of an effort by Funinaro’s son, also named Tony, to help an employee at his company when she had breast cancer. He’s the managing principal of MCL Construction in Omaha.

Fucinaro and co-workers surprised the ailing woman with a fundraising Halloween party in 2010. It was such a good time that they decided to make it a yearly event.

Since then, the group has helped hundreds of families within a 50-mile radius of Omaha with house payments, groceries, cars and other necessities. It’s run entirely by volunteers.

“We hit a million dollars last year,” he said.

Tony Sr. said he’s had numerous inquiries about the fate of the steer since he closed the restaurant. He also said many folks have made the mistake of calling it a cow over the years.

"Let's call it a steer," he told this reporter when she made that very error.

“To quote my father,” he said, laughing, “you can’t milk it if it’s a steer.”

Because there has been so much interest in the steer statue, both now and throughout the restaurant’s tenure, he wanted to do the right thing with it.

“And that’s a great charity,” Tony Sr. said of his son’s endeavor. “I’m hoping (the steer) will bring a lot.”

