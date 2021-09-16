Impress your family or guests with these delicious pear recipes

14. Fold one pastry square in half diagonally to form a triangle. Using a sharp knife, make a cut along one of the short sides about ½ inch from the edge, starting at the fold and stopping about an inch short of the opposite corner. Repeat with a cut on the other short side.

15. Unfold the triangle to reveal a diamond shape with the attached corners at top and bottom. Using a small pastry brush, lightly egg wash the cut portion of the pastry dough.

16. Lift the separated edge on one side of the diamond and pull it across so the point is on top of the opposite corner. Repeat with the other separated edge. This should create a pastry that is diamond-shaped with decorative twists at the top and bottom, and a center exposed and waiting for the filling. Repeat with the remaining dough squares. If at any time the dough warms and gets sticky, return it to the refrigerator to re-chill.

17. Lightly coat the edges of the pastry with the egg wash. Chill the pastries in the freezer for 5 to 8 minutes. Repeat with the remaining sheets of puff pastry to create 24 pastry shells.