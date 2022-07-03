In the Kitchen: Give burgers that extra pizzazz with tasty, easy-to-make condiments

On our latest Omaha’s Great Grub quest to find the best bacon cheeseburgers, one thing was abundantly clear: condiments can make or break a burger. Garlic aioli, raisin jam and house-made barbecue sauce all pushed burgers to the top of our lists.

Surprisingly, many condiments are simple to make — and taste oh so much better than what you can buy at the store.

Another benefit of making your own condiments is you know exactly what ingredients are going into your recipe. It’s easy to watch the amount of added sodium or to cut out corn syrup and there aren’t a bunch of added preservatives.

These are a few of our favorites.

Ketchup





This ketchup is slightly sweeter in flavor than the ketchup I normally purchase at the store.

Makes about 3 cups

4 whole cloves

1 bay leaf

1 cinnamon stick

¼ teaspoon celery seeds

¼ teaspoon chili flakes

¼ teaspoon whole allspice

2 pounds Roma tomatoes, seeded and roughly chopped

1½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup apple cider vinegar

5 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 yellow onion, peeled and chopped

1 poblano pepper, deseeded and chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

Cheesecloth

Kitchen twine

1. Prepare a square single layer of cheesecloth that will fit all the spices with room to fold and secure the contents. Place the cloves, bay leaf, cinnamon stick, celery seeds, chile flakes and allspice in the middle of the cheesecloth. Fold closed and secure with a length of kitchen twine.

2. In a stock pot 4-quarts or larger, place tomatoes, salt, vinegar, sugar, onion, peppers, garlic and spice packet. Cook over medium heat until tomatoes and peppers are soft and onions are translucent and limp (about 30 minutes).

3. Remove and discard spice packet. Puree the sauce using an immersion blender, traditional blender or food mill.

4. Strain the ketchup through a fine mesh strainer back into the cooking pot. (NOTE: this step removes any seeds and skin.)

5. Cook over medium-low heat for an additional 20 to 30 minutes until thickened to your preference.

6. Store in a sealed glass container in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

* * *

Sweet Pickle Relish





I’m not the biggest fan of pickle relish but this recipe made me a convert. It is a bit time consuming to finely dice all the vegetables.

Makes 3 pints

4 cups unpeeled, finely diced cucumber (seeds removed from larger cucumbers)

2 large onions, finely diced

1 green bell pepper, finely diced

1 red bell pepper, finely diced

¼ cup kosher salt (not a typo)

1½ cups granulated sugar

1 cup cider vinegar

1 tablespoon celery seeds

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

1. If using large cucumbers, cut in half lengthwise and scoop out seeds with a spoon. Discard the seeds.

2. Combine the diced cucumbers, onions and peppers in a large stock pot. Sprinkle the ¼ cup kosher salt over the vegetable. Fill the pot with ice cold water enough to cover the diced vegetables. Set the mixture aside to rest for 2 hours.

3. Line a fine mesh sieve with cheesecloth and add the vegetables. Allow them to drain for 10 minutes, then gather the ends of the cheesecloth together and twist to form a bundle. Squeeze a little tighter to press out the liquid, allowing it to drain. Don’t smash the vegetables but gently extract as much liquid as possible.

4. While the vegetables are draining, combine the vinegar, sugar, celery and mustard seeds in the large pot.

5. Bring the mixture to a boil and add the drained vegetables.

6. Stir and bring it back to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

7. Using a slotted spoon, place the hot relish into sterilized glass pint jars with lids. Spoon additional brine over the vegetable if needed to cover.

8. If preserving, process according to standard canning procedures.

9. If not canning, cool the jars then store the jars of relish in the refrigerator. This relish will keep for several weeks if refrigerated.

* * *

Mayonnaise





This was so simple to make. In 2 minutes you’ll have a cup of mayonnaise perfect for making sandwiches or salads.

Makes about 1 cup

1 whole egg

½ tablespoon fresh-squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

¼ teaspoon dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon sea salt

1 cup avocado oil, or light-flavored olive oil

Immersion blender

1. Add all of the ingredients (with the oil last) into the jar that came with your immersion blender.

2. Give the ingredients a minute to settle, with the oil separating on top.

3. Place your immersion blender in the jar and press it firmly to the bottom. Turn it on and keep it pressed against the bottom of the jar for at least 10 seconds. Once the mayonnaise starts to emulsify and thicken, slowly move the blender up and down to fully combine the ingredients.

4. Once it’s all blended, remove the immersion blender. Give it a few stirs with a spoon and place in a storage container in the refrigerator. It will stay fresh for up to one week.

NOTE: This recipe is intended for an immersion blender. It will not work in a regular blender or food processor.

* * *

Roasted Garlic Aioli





The roasted garlic aioli adds wonderful flavor to sandwiches or salads.

Makes about 1 cup

1 head of garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup mayonnaise (we used the recipe above)

Juice and zest of one Meyer lemon, or juice and zest of half of one regular lemon

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper

1. Preheat oven to 425 F.

2. Cut the top off of the garlic and place the bulb in the center of a piece of foil. Drizzle the olive oil over the garlic and wrap loosely in the foil. Roast for 30 to 40 minutes or until the cloves are tender when tested with a toothpick.

3. Remove the garlic from the oven and allow to cool to room temperature.

4. In the bowl of a small food processor or blender, squeeze the garlic cloves into the bowl and add the mayonnaise, lemon juice, zest, salt and pepper. Process or blend until smooth.

5. Transfer to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to a week.

* * *

Dr. Pepper Barbecue Sauce





This is a slightly sweet sauce. We tried it on grilled chicken and as a dip for chicken strips. It was delicious on both.

Makes about 3 cups

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup onion, chopped

2 tablespoons tomato paste

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

12 ounces Dr. Pepper soda

1 cup ketchup

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup honey

1½ tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1. In a medium-size pot, add butter and onion. Sauté over medium-high heat until translucent. Whisk in tomato paste and vinegar and cook for 1 minute.

2. Add Dr. Pepper, ketchup, brown sugar, honey, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, garlic and salt. Stir together. Bring the sauce up to a boil then reduce to simmer for approximately 10 minutes, until thickened.

3. Remove sauce from the stovetop and let cool. Using an immersion blender or a stand blender, process sauce until smooth.

4. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.

* * *

Kansas City Barbecue Sauce





This sauce as a mild kick from the pepper flakes and chili powder. We dried is as both a dip and on the grill and it was a hit both ways.

Makes about 2 quarts

28 ounce can crushed tomatoes

1½ cup ketchup

1 cup brown sugar

¾ cup apple cider vinegar

¾ cup molasses

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoon salt

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

2½ teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon ground mustard

1. Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan. Whisk to combine. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce the heat to low to simmer.

2. Simmer for 20 to 30 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool completely before transferring to an air tight container.

3. This sauce can be used immediately, but we recommend refrigerating overnight for the best flavor. This sauce will last 2 weeks in the refrigerator if sealed tightly in an air tight container.

Adapted from heygrillhey.com

* * *

Honey Mustard





This packs a bit more of a kick than store-bought honey mustard.

Makes about 2 cups

¾ cup yellow mustard seeds

1¼ cups filtered water

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

¼ teaspoon red paprika

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon onion powder

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

Up to 1 cup of honey

1. Begin by sterilizing all of your tools in boiling water and try to avoid using aluminum or copper utensils and pots, as it can affect the taste of your final product. Stick to glass, ceramic and wood.

2. Powder the mustard seeds in a spice grinder or a food processor (if it has a small jar). You could also use a mortar and pestle, but it will take a while, and a bit of an arm workout, to achieve the powdery consistency you like. The finer the powder, the smoother the mustard will be. If you prefer it a little more chunky, then don’t blend to a fine powder.

3. Mix the mustard powder with the rest of the spices.

4. In a saucepan, add the water and the spices. Set the vinegar aside for now.

5. Cook over low heat for about 45 to 60 minutes, letting it begin to thicken. Stir occasionally.

6. Add the vinegar and let it simmer for another 10 to 15 minutes. Stir occasionally as it can stick to the bottom of the pan slightly.

7. Let it cool to room temperature. Pour in a glass container and refrigerate for at least 24 hours. Mustard is at it’s most bitter when it has just been made and requires 24 hours (at-least) to mellow out, sometimes slightly longer.

8. After a day or two, add honey. Begin by adding ½ cup of honey to the mixture. Test the sweetness. Continue adding honey a tablespoon at a time until it reaches the desired sweetness.

9. The honey mustard can be stored in the refrigerator for about three months.

Note: If the mustard is initially grainier than you’d prefer, after it mellows in the refrigerator you can blend it with the honey in a food processor and it will smooth out more. Also, the lighter the mustard seed the more mild the mustard.

Adapted from www.alphafoodie.com

