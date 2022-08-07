In the Kitchen: Peanut Butter Irish Coffee a sweet, strong treat in a cup

Peanut butter whiskey is relatively new to the spirit market. First made popular by Skrewball in 2018, many other brands have followed suit with more than a dozen now available.
It’s not a traditional whiskey, but more of a sweetened and flavored liqueur with a whiskey base. Discerning whiskey drinkers generally aren’t fans because of the liquor’s sweetness. But many others love it because it’s sweet and easy to drink.
I sampled Skrewball both on the rocks and in an Irish coffee. It’s sweet, with a strong peanut finish. It reminded me of a peanut butter cup liqueur with a bit of a whiskey bite. Most brands of peanut butter whiskey are made with peanuts, so be warned if you have peanut allergies.
The Irish coffee recipe has a shot of peanut butter whiskey. But the highlight is the topping: peanut butter infused whipped cream. (If it weren’t gauche, I’d just eat the whipped cream.)
The coffee was so smooth and creamy with a nice peanut-y finish. I’m definitely a fan.
PEANUT BUTTER IRISH COFFEE
6 ounces coffee, brewed strong
1½ ounces peanut butter whiskey
1 teaspoon brown sugar
Peanut butter whiskey whipped cream, recipe follows
1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter garnish
Peanut Butter Whiskey Whipped Cream (will make 4 to 6 Irish coffees)
2 tablespoons peanut butter whiskey
1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
For the Peanut Butter Whiskey Whipped Cream
1. Place the beaters and bowl into the freezer for 10 minutes to get cold.
2. Place heavy cream, powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons peanut butter whiskey into the bowl. Beat to a soft peak. (When the beaters are pulled up, the whipped cream peaks will flop over.)
For the Peanut Butter Irish Coffee
3. Add a teaspoon of brown sugar into an Irish coffee mug.
4. Add a shot of peanut butter whiskey.
5. Brew coffee strong and pour into mug leaving space in the mug for the topping. Stir.
6. Float peanut butter whiskey whipped cream on top.
7. Microwave creamy peanut butter for about 15 seconds to soften and drizzle over top to garnish.
