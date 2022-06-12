In the Kitchen: White chocolate raspberry cookie a perfect combo of sweet and tart

For me there are few things better than a warm cookie that’s still a little gooey in the middle with melty chocolate chips.

On a visit to Lincoln this spring, while walking near campus we ventured into a cookie shop and a new obsession was born: white chocolate chip raspberry cookies. This cookie is thick and gooey and has melty white chocolate chips, plus the tartness added from the freeze-dried raspberries complements the sweetness so well.

Every trip to Lincoln I wanted to stop and get some of these cookies. So I was only too happy when I found a recipe that was a near copycat version. The recipe calls for using a mix of cake flour and all-purpose flour. Since cake flour has less protein, less gluten will be formed when you mix the dough resulting in cookies that are lighter, fluffier and more tender.

White Chocolate Raspberry Cookies





1 stick butter, cold

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup freeze dried raspberries

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¾ cup cake flour

1¼ cup all-purpose flour

1½ cups white chocolate chips

1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.

2. Cut the butter into 1-inch squares and place in the bowl of an electric mixer. Add sugar and brown sugar and mix on high for 1 minute. There should be no visible chunks of butter.

3. Add in vanilla and eggs. Mix briefly until everything just comes together.

4. Add in the freeze dried raspberries and mix for about 10 seconds. The mixer will break the berries into smaller pieces, and that’s perfect. Then let the batter rest for about 2 to 3 minutes while you measure out your dry ingredients. This will allow the raspberries to moisten up a bit before adding the dry ingredients.

5. Add in the salt, baking soda and baking powder. Mix until combined.

6. Finally, add in both flours and mix until a dough is formed, about 1 minute.

7. Add in the white chocolate chips and mix until the chips are evenly distributed.

8. Scoop dough with a large cookie scoop, makes about 8 to 10 cookies.

9. Bake 4-6 cookies at a time for 9½ to 10 minutes, until golden brown.

10. Remove from oven and let the cookies cool for 15 to 20 minutes so the inside of the cookie can set.

