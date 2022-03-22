Inflation, uneven crowds and other factors sink Piccolo Pete's, owner says

A number of factors — including rising prices, supply chain issues and dwindling sales — caused the abrupt and permanent closing of the new Piccolo Pete’s restaurant late last week, owner Scott Sheehan said Tuesday.

Sheehan opened the downtown Papillion eatery in January, fulfilling a longtime dream. He is the grandson of Anthony Piccolo, who operated a popular South Omaha restaurant with the same name for many years.

The original Piccolo’s opened in 1934 on South 20th Street and closed in 2015. Sheehan worked there for 33 years, starting as a child, and operated the Anthony Piccolo’s food truck for nine years before opening the Papillion restaurant.

He dreamed of opening another Piccolo’s even before the demise of the iconic South Omaha outlet.

He said he decided to close the new restaurant with less than a day’s notice last week because he realized he was nearing the point at which he may not be able to pay employees, rent and utility bills.

"It was very heartbreaking," he said. “I didn’t want to burn anyone or get behind with vendors.”

Inflation and supply issues became a problem the minute he opened, he said; costs were up 6% overall right after he launched.

“A box of chicken that was $27 was now $47,” he said.

He raised prices, operated one fewer day a week and reduced his staff, but it wasn’t enough. The small size of the restaurant also was a factor, he said,

“Our first month was really good and after that, we struggled to get a crowd,” he said. “We were finding that we were busy from 5 until 7 (p.m.) but then nothing.”

The pandemic played a role as well, he said.

To make it worse, the food truck is also permanently closed because of mechanical problems. He took the truck to the Nebraska State Fair last year and made $11,000, but $10,000 of that went to towing it home when it broke down.

“It wasn’t just one thing; it was a combination of everything you can imagine not going my way,” he said. “I gave it everything I had and it just didn’t work.”

On Facebook, Sheehan said he plans to personally refund any unused portions of gift cards. He asks that patrons send their names, addresses, a photo of the gift card and the amount to refund to refundmypiccolosgiftcard@gmail.com

"We want everyone to know that we appreciate all of your love and support," he said in the Facebook post announcing the closure.

He’s now starting over after devoting his life to his restaurant dream.

“I have a family who loves me and is being supportive to help me through this difficult time,” he said.

