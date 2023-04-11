A Mexican restaurant known for its over-the-top seafood entrees is now open in a former Aldi store at 2502 S. 133rd Plaza, Suite 105.

Isla del Mar Restaurante, which is family-owned, has an extensive menu that far exceeds its seafood offerings, though they are some of the more popular items. Cooked shrimp towers and sushi bars get raves, owners say on the restaurant website.

Some of the restaurant’s dishes mix beer or other spirits with tilapia, octopus, ceviche, shrimp and other seafood.

The original Isla del Mar is at 5101 S. 36th St. Hours for both are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

You can see at menu as isladelmarrestaurante.com.