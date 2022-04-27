It wasn’t fake news: Taco Bell pizza returns in May

Way back on Jan. 6, we reported in this column that Taco Bell was bringing back its Mexican Pizza.

And then we waited. And waited. Had we gotten it wrong?

Nope. Taco Bell was toying with us, but that’s over now. The fast-food behemoth announced that the beloved pie will return to outlets across the country on May 19.

The standard version of the popular pizza includes two crispy flour shells layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef and a melted three-cheese blend. It’s available without meat for vegetarians.

The pizza alone is $4.99. It comes in a combo for $8.99 if you add two crunchy tacos and a large fountain drink.

