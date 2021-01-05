It's cold, Omaha. Takeout Tuesday soup will warm you

When it’s painful just to step outside and get the mail, you know you need soup.

We’ve had several days like that recently. And there are plenty more to come. Because January.

It seems like the perfect time to focus on a hot and hearty bowl of soup for Takeout Tuesday. And Omaha has some of the best — enough choices that I probably will do this again before we’re back outside on restaurant patios.

Taxi’s Grille & Bar, 1822 N. 120th St. This place has one of the best soups in Omaha, earning it a rare return entry on the Takeout Tuesday roster. Its signature soup also is one of the most unusual: Creamy Cabbage and Blue Cheese. No matter how it sounds to you (intriguing is the word I’d use), you have to try it. Featuring a hint of caraway seed, the combo totally works. I can’t get enough of it. taxisrestaurant.com