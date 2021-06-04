It's National Donut Day, as if we need an excuse. Here are some great Omaha selections

As people return to offices, one thing is nearly a given: At some point, there will be doughnuts.

Workers at several Omaha bakeries noted an uptick in sales over the past few weeks as companies invited workers back to their cubicles.

“It has picked up some. It’s not quite all the way back (to pre-pandemic numbers), but it’s getting better,” said Mark Pettit, owner of Pettit’s Pastry. “Some are buying two dozen, some three or more.”

Pettit and his fellow pastry purveyors are hoping to see even higher sales as more businesses reopen to employees. They’re likely to get their wish Friday morning.

That’s because it’s National Donut Day, created by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor members who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. It’s on the first Friday of June each year.

Bakery workers predict that they will sell out of some varieties in record time. In previous years, lines have formed before the traditional near-dawn opening at some stores.

At Olsen Bake Shop in South Omaha, for example, Deb Olsen expects sweet sales on sour cream doughnuts.