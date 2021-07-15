Jack & Mary's Restaurant loses fight with COVID pandemic, closes doors

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the owner of Jack & Mary's restaurant studied his losses and feared that closing was imminent.

This week, Kip Oetter's fears were realized when the 47-year-old restaurant shut its doors.

"I've been dreading this moment," he said in a post on Facebook announcing the closure. He didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Oetter said in the post that the business never recovered from the loss of in-person dining and catering at the height of the pandemic.

"Honestly, we never imagined it would hit us this hard," he said in the post.

His Facebook post on Wednesday said that, in 2020, the restaurant had a 70% decrease in revenue and a $330,000 loss. "2021 so far has not been any better and our losses have again reached six-figure status."